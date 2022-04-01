Sharon Stone to play villain in first Latino superhero movie ‘Blue Beetle’

Sharon Stone is back on the big screen! The Hollywood star is currently in talks with DC, to play the villain in an upcoming film adaptation of the comic book ‘Blue Beetle.’

This will also be the first DC and Warner Bros film to focus on a Latino superhero, a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes, played by ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña, who lives in El Paso, Texas and embarks on a new adventure after gaining powerful abilities.

The 64-year-old actress would play Victoria Kord, a new villain created for the movie, acting opposite Maridueña in a new storyline, following the discovery of the Blue Beetle scarab, which gives him extraterrestrial armor, enhancing his speed and strength, after the grafting onto his spine.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the cast will include Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, the love interest, Belissa Escobedo as Blue Beetle’s younger sister, and George Lopez as Uncle Rudy Reyes.

The superhero was first introduced in the comics in 1939 and has since gone through different alter egos, starting with Dan Garret, Ted Kord in the 1960s and ultimately Jaime Reyes in 2006.

This is also not Stone’s first villain in the DC universe, acting opposite Halle Berry in the 2004 film Catwoman as Laurel Hedare. This new character in Blue Beetle seems to be connected to the second version of the superhero, possibly being Ted Kord’s wife in the film.