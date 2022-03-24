Argentina’s rising star Emilia introduces her new single ‘Cuatro Veinte’

Argentina has given the world another artist who promises to become an idol for the youth. Singer-songwriter, musician, dancer, and actress María Emilia Mernes, artistically known as Emilia, made headlines for her recent nomination for New Female Artist at the 2022 Lo Nuestro Award. She also has conquered the more than 60 thousand people who gathered at the Hippodrome of Buenos Aires with a fantastic concert, showing that she is a prophet in her land.

This visionary, charismatic and daring artist is making a name for herself in the urban and pop music scene. Now, as a soloist, and exclusively for HOLA! USA, Emilia introduces us to her debut album and her new single, “Cuatro Veinte.”



©Courtesy



Tell us about the creative process of “Cuatro Veinte” and its influences. I came to the studio with the idea of making a reggaeton like the originals. A heavy reggaeton with a faster time to perrear and that is dedicated to women. The lyrics of the song never refer to any man. So can we expect your album to follow a girl power line, or will you have a mixture of themes? The truth is that I have everything. I always like to empower in my songs, and I never get rid of that sentiment. However, in this album, I also have heartbreak songs. Tell us about the music video and why you decided to include puppies. The song’s lyrics say, “Ellas se ponen perras pal perreo,” so I thought it was fun to have them in the whole process of the video. It’s like a metaphor. Working with animals on set is always hit or miss. Can you tell us a funny anecdote about something that happened? Yes! I had two huge dogs. One was a Labrador retriever, and the other was a Border Collie, and they were so big they pulled me around, and it was hard to keep them on the leash. They ran away, and I fell. Luckily I didn’t scrape my knees.



©Courtesy



You made an incredible presentation at the Buenos Aires Hippodrome. What was it like to perform at Lollapalooza in Argentina? I was nervous. We had been preparing the show for a long time, and it completely exceeded my expectations—the energy of the public. Everyone was singing my songs, and receiving that love was special for me. Although I did the show with a lot of nervousness, I enjoyed it anyway. How did you prepare for the show? I am pretty self-demanding, and I like to rehearse the dance; I sing, with the band, with the dancers. I think it is essential to give a good show. It was a lot of sacrifice and work since we organized ourselves for a long time. I was confirmed for Lollapalooza 2019, and then the pandemic came, and the wait was long. A peculiarity of your presentation was teasing your fans with your new single, “Cuatro Veinte.” How did they react to the tease? I decided to give a gift to those fans who have been enjoying my shows for a while and haven’t heard anything new yet. I thought it was a good idea for them to listen to the song, and what little they enjoyed, they liked it, and I have received excellent comments. Hispanic mothers and fathers always find it difficult to accept that their children choose creative careers. What do your parents think of your decision? When I dropped out of Literature and told my parents that I wanted to study music, it was a bit chaotic because they told me, “Emilia, the only thing we can leave you is a university degree; take advantage of it.” But I said to them that this was not my happiness. At first, it was difficult, but then I convinced them, and now they can see that I’m successful. I will never forget with love when they began to take me to my music classes. They didn’t cut my wings and always wanted me to prosper and be happy in whatever I chose.