Argentina’s rising star Emilia introduces her new single ‘Cuatro Veinte’

Argentina has given the world another artist who promises to become an idol for the youth. Singer-songwriter, musician, dancer, and actress María Emilia Mernes, artistically known as Emilia, made headlines for her recent nomination for New Female Artist at the 2022 Lo Nuestro Award. She also has conquered the more than 60 thousand people who gathered at the Hippodrome of Buenos Aires with a fantastic concert, showing that she is a prophet in her land.
This visionary, charismatic and daring artist is making a name for herself in the urban and pop music scene. Now, as a soloist, and exclusively for HOLA! USA, Emilia introduces us to her debut album and her new single, “Cuatro Veinte.”
I came to the studio with the idea of making a reggaeton like the originals. A heavy reggaeton with a faster time to perrear and that is dedicated to women. The lyrics of the song never refer to any man.
The truth is that I have everything. I always like to empower in my songs, and I never get rid of that sentiment. However, in this album, I also have heartbreak songs.
The song’s lyrics say, “Ellas se ponen perras pal perreo,” so I thought it was fun to have them in the whole process of the video. It’s like a metaphor.
Yes! I had two huge dogs. One was a Labrador retriever, and the other was a Border Collie, and they were so big they pulled me around, and it was hard to keep them on the leash. They ran away, and I fell. Luckily I didn’t scrape my knees.
I was nervous. We had been preparing the show for a long time, and it completely exceeded my expectations—the energy of the public. Everyone was singing my songs, and receiving that love was special for me. Although I did the show with a lot of nervousness, I enjoyed it anyway.
I am pretty self-demanding, and I like to rehearse the dance; I sing, with the band, with the dancers. I think it is essential to give a good show. It was a lot of sacrifice and work since we organized ourselves for a long time. I was confirmed for Lollapalooza 2019, and then the pandemic came, and the wait was long.
I decided to give a gift to those fans who have been enjoying my shows for a while and haven’t heard anything new yet. I thought it was a good idea for them to listen to the song, and what little they enjoyed, they liked it, and I have received excellent comments.
When I dropped out of Literature and told my parents that I wanted to study music, it was a bit chaotic because they told me, “Emilia, the only thing we can leave you is a university degree; take advantage of it.” But I said to them that this was not my happiness. At first, it was difficult, but then I convinced them, and now they can see that I’m successful. I will never forget with love when they began to take me to my music classes. They didn’t cut my wings and always wanted me to prosper and be happy in whatever I chose.
It was exhilarating! Before going on stage, I cried because I had them there. Knowing that they are not on the sidelines of everything happening with my life and my career is a beautiful gift. Seeing that I had them on the side of the stage watching the show fills me with pride. We hug and always say lovely words to each other.
This is my debut album. I have a lot of anxiety, but I worked with a lot of love and with the people I wanted to collaborate with. I have high expectations. I send you a big hug from Argentina and thank you for your support. I hope you enjoy it.