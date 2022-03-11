Happy anniversary Focus Features! For twenty years, the production company has united cinema’s most fearless filmmakers and gifted actors to create unforgettable experiences in theaters around the world.

From powerful storytelling to remarkable filmmaking, we are proud to join the Focus Features celebration from powerful storytelling to outstanding filmmaking by sharing a new reel, looking back at some of their most iconic on-screen moments, and recommending our top movie pics featuring starring Latino and Hispanic talent and behind the scenes.

“Cinema holds great power. That is the simple belief that has guided us since we asked you to join us on a journey of discovery that began twenty years ago,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said. “It has been a voyage motivated by the boundless joy that comes from experiencing the world anew when seeing it through the eyes of others, and it has been steered by the conviction that sharing that experience in a theater with friends, family, and strangers not only delights us, but brings us closer to our loved ones, our community, and the world at large.”

©Agencies



Focus Features 20th Anniversary

In addition to the movies HOLA! USA suggests you watch during the weekend; AMC Theatres will also highlight the Focus Features’ anniversary beginning April 29 with “Focus 20” week at select theatres nationwide. The movie theater chain will showcase seven titles from the Focus Features library, including Downton Abbey, Brokeback Mountain, Burn After Reading, Darkest Hour, Atonement, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, and Harriet.

If you are not feeling like going to the movie theater, we have great news for you! Focus Features is the first film brand with a dedicated hub on Peacock. In the coming weeks, the streaming platform will collect the studio’s and historically acquired specialty films in one place for all film fans. Also, there’s a highlighted collection of Focus Features films that will be available to rent or own on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, and other major digital retailers, in addition to FocusFeatures20.com.

Now it is time to pop the popcorn, pour some drinks, and have the candy handy. Find below HOLA! USA’s picks featuring Latinx and Hispanic talent you might want to watch this weekend.