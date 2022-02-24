BTS announce four-night Las Vegas residency after taking a ‘period of rest’

BTS is heading to Las Vegas! The famous K-Pop band is set to perform in a new four-night residency this April at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium.

Fans of the group are thrilled with the announcement, hoping to see the special performance ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. All dates of the concert will be broadcast live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and international fans can stream online the final date of the residency.

The exciting announcement comes after the band performed for four nights at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, selling 214,000 tickets and making $33.3 million. BTS has an incredibly busy schedule, as they will begin their Vegas residency a month after three upcoming homecoming shows at Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea, also available to stream online and in movie theaters worldwide.

The successful band is among a list of artists performing in Las Vegas around the same time, including Lady Gaga with her Jazz & Piano residency, Katy Perry, who also has dates in March, Bruno Mars with his Silk Sonic residency, and Carrie Underwood.

It was recently announced that BTS would be taking a “period of rest” after the release of their latest albums ‘Be’ and ‘Map of the Soul:7.’

They also have plans for a new album, making this the start of a new era, showing their appreciation for their fans in the U.S. “The fact that we have faced success in the United States is very meaningful in and of itself,” BTS stated.