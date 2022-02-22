Chesca is taking over! Dance the night away with her new single ‘Tuturu’

Chesca is taking over! It’s time to dance again with the latest single of the Puerto Rican star ‘Tuturu.’

With a fresh concept and incredible visuals, Chesca is taking us on a new journey with an exciting new sound. Embracing transformation with a new track that describes the importance of taking control of your life and making yourself a priority.

This time the talented singer is bringing all the dance vibes, making this the beginning of a new era, as she sings about empowerment and choosing freedom and independence over toxic relationships.

Directed by Kevin Quiles, the music video also marks the start of a new visual concept, promising fans a new fun and playful style, showing a creative shift and creating the perfect soundtrack for driving down the highway with our windows down and hair in the breeze.

Chesca is currently on tour, and she is set to take the stage in Los Angeles and Las Vegas for CALIBASH, sharing all the much needed empowering energy, showcasing her talent and new lyrics in this new disco era.

We can’t wait to join Chesca in this new journey and dance the night away!