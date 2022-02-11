Tati Gabrielle shares her favorite memory with Antonio Banderas on the set of “Uncharted”

Uncharted hit theaters next Friday, February 18th, and features an all-star cast of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, and breakthrough performances by Tati Gabrielle and Sophie Ali. Based on the PlayStation video game by Naughty Dog, the film will take you an adventure as street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Tati who played Braddock in the film, a sexy villain who will use her power and strength to get whatever she lays her eyes on. The You star talked to us about the movie, her favorite memory with Antonio Banderas, and how she’s always believed in herself.



I loved the movie. Your character Braddock is a bit of a coldblooded villain. What’s your favorite thing about her?

I love just the fact that she’s able to have this awesome balance between like classy and ferocious. Like I just, yeah, it, that is my favorite thing to play.

Yeah. I mean obviously, you’re not going around slashing people’s necks on the regular, but, were there any similarities or did you have to do a lot of outsourcing to get into her character?

I mean, I feel like I definitely had to do a lot of like outsourcing to get to her. I think the only thing that like me and Braddock share is a certain level of confidence, but I still think that like, Braddock has unrelenting confidence like that nothing could break her, or make her insecure. But yeah, I really had to strip away myself entirely to become Braddock. Cause she’s just, yes, so far from me, like as the person that I am.

Of course, Tom Holland is amazing, and being able to work with Mark Walberg and Antonio Banderas, I mean, that must have been surreal. Do you have an onset memory that you’ll never forget?

Yes. There’s one moment in particular that I had with Antonio and I only got, I think two or three days with him. But there’s this one day that we’re back in the green room. And he had just put on a chorus line at his theater in Madrid. And so, he offered to do a dance number for me. From like this, he does the whole dance number, like full out, like fully commits, like with the like tilt of a hat and everything. Oh my God. It’s something that I will save in my heart’s memory forever.