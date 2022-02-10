Jurassic World: Laura Dern is back for the sixth installment of the iconic franchise

Laura Dern is back! The ‘Jurassic Park’ star is officially returning for the sixth installment of the iconic franchise and the third installment of ‘Jurassic World.’

Universal Pictures has released the new trailer for the highly anticipated film ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ making fans excited for the return of the actress and Hollywood star Sam Neill.

©Universal Pictures





The new adventure is set four years after ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,’ following the imminent destruction of the theme park. Dern will be playing her fan-favorite character Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill will play Alan Grant, and Jeff Goldblum will star as Ian Malcolm.

The trailer shows dinosaurs threatening mankind. Dr. Ellie declares that humans and dinosaurs “can’t coexist,” explaining in one of the scenes of the trailer that scientists have “created an ecological disaster.”

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ will have a massive new T-rex bringing chaos and destruction. The movie is set to premiere in theaters June 10, and fans can expect to see Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong back on the big screen.

The official description for the new installment promises to show a new side of the dangerous animals: “Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”