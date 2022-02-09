J Balvin, Ozuna and Wisin & Yandel to headline inaugural Sueños Festival in Chicago

A new music festival is coming to Chicago, and they’ve got the biggest names in Latin music for their highly-anticipated innagural event.

The producers who brought you Baja Beach Fest and Lollapalooza have just announced the first annual Sueños Music Festival, the largest Latin Reggaeton music event to ever take place in Grant Park, right in the heart of downtown Chicago.

The 2-day event will feature headliners J Balvin, Ozuna, and Wisin & Yandel, with more performances by Myke Towers, El Alfa, Jhay Cortez, Sech, Fuerza Regida, and many more. It’s all going down on Memorial Day weekend, May 28 and 29, 2022.

Sueños Festival was created to be an inclusive event with a mission to continue to celebrate and uplift Latin culture and the extraordinary music, people, food, and amazing energy that comes along with it. In addition to the stacked Latin lineup, the festival will feature a curated selection of Chicago’s best Latin food, art installations, a ferris wheel, multiple bars, and specialty cocktail lounges.

“Chicago is home to one of the largest Mexican populations in the country—making events like Sueños Festival an important opportunity to highlight the culture and the cultural contributions of our Latino community as a whole,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Through the power of music, food and much more, this exciting festival will showcase Chicago’s rich diversity and bring shows from some of the biggest names in music to our city for attendees to enjoy.”

“We’re honored to work with the producers of Lollapalooza and Reventon to bring a premier Latin festival to Grant Park in Chicago,” said Aaron Ampudia of Baja Beach Fest. “Reggaetón is a massive genre but remains underserved by live festivals in the US. We’re extremely proud to expand to the US and serve our community and everyone who enjoys Latin music. Chicago, estén listos para perrear (be ready to dance). See you on Memorial Day Weekend.”