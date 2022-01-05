The Beatles’ final live performance is hitting the big screen: Details

The Beatles’ last live performance as a group is heading to the big screen! Walt Disney Studios announced on Wednesday that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison’s legendary rooftop concert from Peter Jackson’s docuseries The Beatles: Get Back will make its theatrical debut exclusively in IMAX on January 30.

The rooftop concert was the group‘s final live performance

Select IMAX theaters will host the The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert screenings with a filmmaker Q&A to celebrate the anniversary of the band’s performance, which took place on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969.

The concert was featured in﻿ Peter’s original docuseries that includes never-before-seen, restored footage. “I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” the Academy Award-winning filmmaker said in a press release. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment, said that ever since the three-part docuseries debuted on Disney+, “We’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX.”

Megan added, “We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring ‘Get Back’ to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”

Tickets for the IMAX screening event and filmmaker Q&A on Jan. 30 are on sale now (here!). A global theatrical engagement of The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert is also scheduled to run Feb. 11 through Feb. 13.

The Beatles: Get Back is currently streaming on Disney+