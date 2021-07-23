Full track list for upcoming Princess Diana Broadway musical revealed—Listen to the first official album song here!

Opening night for Diana: The Musical is still a few months away, but the full track list has already been revealed. “Underestimated,” “The Worst Job In England,” “Secrets and Lies,” and “Pretty, Pretty Girl” are among the original songs featured in the show’s two acts. The original Broadway cast recording is scheduled to be released on Sept 24. The performances “promise to take audiences on a revealing, emotional journey inside the palatial life of Diana, Princess of Wales,” according to a press release.

©UMe



In addition to the track list, UMe also released on Friday the first official album track and video for “The World Fell In Love.”The song is performed by Jeanna de Waal, who plays the Princess of Wales, in addition to Roe Hartrampf (Prince Charles), Erin Davie (Camilla) and Judy Kaye (Queen Elizabeth).

“The making of the cast album was an unbelievable experience. We made it during the shutdown under the protocols. The musicians hadn’t played for a long time. And when they did, they played with such joy. You can feel it on every track. And the actors sang wonderfully,” album co-producer David Bryan said in a statement. “UMe was very supportive of me and the project. It was great fun writing the music and co-writing the lyrics with Joe DiPietro. We made Diana, Charles, Camilla, the Queen and other characters sing, each having a unique musical voice. I can’t wait for people to hear the album and see the show.”

Ahead of its Broadway debut, Diana: The Musical will premiere as a special presentation on Netflix on Oct 1. Previews on Broadway are set to resume at New York’s Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2, followed by opening night on Nov. 17.

The musical, with book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan, “celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world.”

Check out Diana: The Musical’s full confirmed track list below:

ACT I

1. Prologue

2. Underestimated

3. The Worst Job In England

4. This Is How Your People Dance

5. Snap, Click

6. Whatever Love Means Anyway

7. I Will

8. The World Fell In Love

9. Happiness/Simply Breathe

10. She Moves in The Most Modern Ways

11. Diana (The Rage)

12. As I Love You

13. I Miss You Most on Sundays

14. Pretty, Pretty Girl

ACT II

15. Here Comes James Hewitt

16. Him and Her (And Him And Her)/Just Dance

17. Secrets and Lies

18. The Main Event

19. Whatever Love Means Anyway (Reprise)

20. Pretty, Pretty Girl (Reprise)

21. The Words Came Pouring Out

22. The Dress

23. An Officer’s Wife

24. If (Light the World)

