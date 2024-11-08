Meet Jasmine Jordan, Michael Jordan's eldest daughter and one of his business partners

Michael Jordan is one of the world's biggest sporting icons, literally and figuratively. Through his impressive career in basketball, Jordan became a Chicago Bulls icon and a legend in Nike, where he achieved a lucrative business deal that launched sports marketing as we know it. He's also a father of five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Ysabel and Victoria.

His first three kids he had with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy while his younger girls he had with his wife Yvette Prieto.

Jasmine Jordan is his eldest daughter and has followed in his footsteps in many regards. Scroll down to learn more about her and her relationship with her father:

She's involved in the family business

Jasmine Jordan works for Michael Jordan's Nike brand. In 2022, she began to work as one of the company's field representatives, scouting female athletes at WNBA, Peloton, and more.

She's revealed that she loves working for the family business and acknowledges the leg up that she has in the sports industry due to her father. “I can go anywhere of my name, my degree and merits, but am I going to find myself? Probably not," she said in an interview with Footwear News.

"And I love my family. It’s a huge part of why I do what I do. I love that anything I do is driven from a place of heart and genuine care.”

She also played basketball

Jasmine played basketball when she was younger and used her prodigious height to her advantage. Still, she knew that basketball wasn't the thing she was meant to do.

“The coach was really supportive of me, not because of who I was, but because I was the tallest girl at that time,” she said to Andscape in 2020. “In their mind, they’re thinking, ‘We got the best center. We’re just going to be winning championships.’ Don’t get me wrong, we did win a lot during my three to four years playing. But I knew I wasn’t good.”

Despite deciding she didn't want to play anymore, she was still involved with basketball, working as a coordinator of basketball operations for five seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

She loved her dad's documentary 'The Last Dance'

In 2020, following the release of the documentary "The Last Dance," Jasmine learned many things about her father. “I’m definitely texting him nonstop," said Jasmine to the Associated Press.

"I think there hasn’t been an episode, a Sunday where I haven’t been like, ‘This happened—let me know your thoughts.'"

Even though she was around for some of Jordan's career, she was a baby and didn't remember many of the events that are explored in the docuseries. "I’m really taking this in as a fan," she said.

She has children of her own

Jasmine is now a mom. She and her husband Rakeem Christmas welcomed their first son in 2019, naming him Rakeem Michael.

“My son has him wrapped around his finger," she said to Andscape.

“It took him a minute to actually understand like, ‘Dang, I’m a grandpa,’“ she continued. “He never wants to feel like he’s old, but he is a grandpa, and he loves it."