Britney Spears celebrates her favorite women and hints at new project

Britney Spears is once again making headlines, this time for shining a light on some of the women she admires most. On Tuesday, October 15, the pop icon took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt tribute to several actresses, models, and singers who she considers her "girl crushes."

Spears gushed about a mix of Hollywood legends, singers, and models in the post, revealing how these women have inspired her. "Women I genuinely admire and have crazy girl crushes on," she wrote before diving into the list.

© GettyImages First on Spears' list was "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson. Britney described Anderson as a "classic babe" and someone who "seems so sweet!!!" The singer has long been vocal about her admiration for strong, iconic women, and Anderson fits right in with her appreciation for classic beauty and charm.



© GettyImages Next up was Oscar-winner Natalie Portman. Spears reminisced about a chance encounter with the star. "She's the coolest person," Spears wrote, emphasizing Portman's easygoing personality.

© WWD Britney also couldn't help but praise singer Camila Cabello, saying, "She's so darn pretty, and she makes me giggle out loud!!! Her personality is so sweet and kooky." Spears added that she wishes to be like Cabello, embracing silliness and joy in everyday life.



© Jacopo M. Raule Among the women Britney admires is model Kendall Jenner. "Is it even normal to be that pretty???" Spears playfully questioned, expressing her awe at Jenner's beauty.



© Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock The admiration continued with a nod to Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, who attended Spears' 2022 wedding.



While celebrating these women, Spears also gave fans something extra to look forward to—she hinted at a new project. The singer shared that she's been working on her next big venture: "I'm away writing my novel and learning about myself!!!"

She ended her post with a candid observation, admitting she missed being "silly with the girls" and adding, "It's called life!!!"