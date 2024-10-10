Rafa Nadal pens tribute to his wife, Mery Perelló, and their son as he announces his retirement

Rafa Nadal's farewell from tennis marks the end of an era for the sport, as one of the most iconic players in tennis history bids adieu. Emotionally reflecting on his journey, Nadal paid tribute to the countless individuals who have been integral to his career. From the support of his family—his parents, Ana María Parera and Sebastián Nadal, his uncle and longtime coach, Toni Nadal, his sister, María Isabel Nadal, to his wife, Mery Perelló, and their two-year-old son, each person played a pivotal role in his success.

Amidst the relentless hours of training and the electrifying moments on the court, one constant remained — the support of Nadal's family. Their sacrifices and encouragement, from his mother's selfless acts to his wife's companionship, have undoubtedly shaped Nadal's remarkable tennis legacy.

Nadal's open letter to his loved ones

"Family is everything to me, isn't it? I think my mother has made all the sacrifices she had to make so that we would always have everything.



My wife, Mery, and I have been together for 19 years. Thank you for everything you have done. You have been my perfect travel companion during all these years of my career. Coming home every day and seeing how my son is growing has been a force that has kept me alive and given me the energy necessary to continue. My sister, I think we have always maintained an incredible relationship.



My uncle, who is the reason I started playing tennis. I think that thanks to him, I have been able to overcome many difficult situations in my sports career.



And to my father, who has been a source of inspiration for me in every sense, who has been an example of effort, of overcoming. Many thanks to my father in a very, very special way."



Rafael Nadal's remarkable tennis legacy

Rafael Nadal Parera reigned as world No. 1 by the ATP for 209 weeks. His five-year-end No. 1 finishes and 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record 14 French Opens, show his unparalleled skill and dominance. His 81 consecutive wins on clay are the longest single-surface win streak in the Open Era, further solidifying his legacy.

Nadal is part of tennis' "Big Three" alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He was one of the most successful teenage players in ATP history, becoming world No. 2 and winning 16 titles before turning 20. In 2008, he defeated Federer in a historic Wimbledon final, earned Olympic singles gold, and became No. 1. In 2010, he became the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam. The same year, he won titles across all three surfaces (hard, grass, and clay).

Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics

After injury setbacks, Nadal returned strong in 2013, winning multiple Grand Slams, including at the French and US Opens, and an Olympic doubles gold in 2016. In 2022, he broke the joint Grand Slam record with Djokovic and Federer by winning the Australian Open. Nadal is known for his powerful left-handed forehand and exceptional return game. Off the court, he has won several sportsmanship awards and opened a tennis academy in Mallorca.

In October 2024, Nadal announced his retirement after the Davis Cup Finals, where he will represent Spain. In September, he withdrew from the Laver Cup.