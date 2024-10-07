Cissy Houston, Grammy-winning Gospel legend and mother of Whitney Houston, dies at 91

Cissy Houston, the celebrated gospel singer and mother of the late Whitney Houston, passed away at 91. As reported by The Associated Press, Houston died peacefully in her New Jersey home on Monday morning.

Her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, told AP she was surrounded by family while under hospice care for Alzheimer's disease. "Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family," Pat said in a statement. "Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts."

© Gems / Getty Images American singer Cissy Houston, 1977. From Private Stock Records. (Photo by Gems/Redferns/Getty Images)

Known for her powerful voice and remarkable contributions to popular music, Houston leaves behind a legacy that spans over seven decades. From her gospel music beginnings to her collaborations with major figures in rock, soul, and R&B, her career was characterized by both critical acclaim and commercial success.

A Legendary Career

Houston began her music journey in 1938 with the gospel group The Drinkard Four. The group recorded one album, becoming a staple in the gospel music community. It performed in their local church, New Hope Baptist Church, where Cissy later became the Minister of Sacred Music.

© Paras Griffin Cissy Houston attends Black Girls Rock! 2016 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on April 1, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Her rise to stardom continued in the 1960s when she joined the vocal group The Sweet Inspirations alongside Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warwick. The group became highly sought after as backup singers for legendary artists such as Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, and Dionne Warwick. 1967, Houston contributed to Aretha Franklin's iconic recording of "Ain't No Way."

The Sweet Inspirations also performed live with Elvis Presley, most notably during his 1969 Las Vegas shows. Their final performance together culminated in their biggest R&B hit, "(Gotta Find) A Brand New Lover," featured on their fifth album, Sweet Soul.

A Flourishing Solo Career

After parting ways with The Sweet Inspirations, Houston embarked on a solo career that cemented her place in music history. She became one of the most sought-after session singers in the industry, contributing her soulful voice to over 600 songs across multiple genres. Her collaborations included artists like Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Luther Vandross, Paul Simon, Beyoncé, and her daughter, Whitney Houston.

© Dave Kotinsky Cissy Houston poses backstage at the 2016 Newark Celebration 350 Founders Weekend Festival on May 15, 2016, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

In 1971, she lent her voice to tracks like "Mexican Divorce" and "One Less Bell to Answer." She also performed standards such as Barbra Streisand's "Evergreen."

Houston won two Grammy Awards for Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album—one in 1997 for "Face to Face" and another in 1998 for "He Leadeth Me."

Personal Life and Legacy

Beyond music, Houston was a devoted matriarch and a woman of deep faith. She authored three books, including "He Leadeth Me," "How Sweet the Sound: My Life with God and Gospel," and "Remembering Whitney: A Mother's Story of Life, Loss, and The Night the Music Stopped," which offered a heartfelt reflection on her life and the profound loss of her daughter Whitney.