Isabel Allende is honored with a Barbie doll to start the celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month

Barbie has launched a new doll in honor of the celebrated Chilean writer Isabel Allende to kick off the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. The doll, now available for pre-sale online, features Allende in a striking red evening gown with a single-shoulder cape, black high-heeled shoes, and gold earrings. The doll also comes with a miniature version of Allende's iconic book, "The House of the Spirits."

Part of Mattel's collection that celebrates influential women across different domains, the Isabel Allende Barbie is an articulated doll that also includes a replica of Perla, the beloved dog character from Allende's latest children's book series.

© Mattel

This initiative, supported by Allende herself, aligns with the Barbie brand's educational and cultural mission to celebrate individuals who have significantly contributed to social and cultural progress. "I have been telling stories since I was a child. Stories have incredible power; they challenge our minds and touch our hearts, they connect us to other people and teach us that we are not alone in the journey of life. I celebrate the Barbie brand's initiative to inspire the next generation with the stories of unsung heroes," the writer said.

"It's an honor to be included in the Barbie Inspiring Women doll collection and to share my story in the Barbie Podcast. I want young kids to dream big. Everything is possible!" Isabel Allende, Internationally Acclaimed Author and Founder of The Isabel Allende Foundation.

© Mattel As informed to HOLA! USA via email, the Barbie design team worked closely with Isabel Allende to properly sculpt the doll to reflect her likeness. Mattel also said they are honored to have Isabel's support as this doll, which helps ensure more children know her inspiring story.



The Barbie Podcast

© Mattel This fall, Barbie is launching its inaugural global Barbie Podcast, a groundbreaking show designed for children with ambitious aspirations and curious minds. The podcast will feature inspiring narratives, influential role models, and engaging activities to help children and families unlock their full potential. Each 15-minute episode will be hosted by Barbie, also known as "Malibu," and Barbie, also known as "Brooklyn," who will introduce audiences to exceptional guests worldwide. These guests will share their life stories, professional journeys, and insights on how they became pioneers in their respective fields, offering valuable wisdom to the next generation. The debut episode, released on September 13, showcased Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to venture into space. Following this, the second episode, launched on September 17, will feature an interview with acclaimed Chilean American author and activist Isabel Allende, who will discuss her path to becoming one of the most widely-read Spanish-language authors globally and a dedicated advocate for social rights. Additional featured guests will include Kristi Yamaguchi, the U.S. figure skating champion and Olympic gold medalist, and Debbie Allen, the award-winning actress, dancer, choreographer, singer, director, and producer, among other remarkable women trailblazers. New episodes will be released bi-weekly for the podcast's audience.

A doll with a bigger purpose

© Mattel Mattel has announced that, as a tribute to their latest honoree in the Barbie Inspiring Women line, Allende and Barbie will donate to Girls Write Now through the Barbie Dream Gap Project to help the next generation write their stories. Additionally, Barbie and Girls Write Now will host a series of virtual events starting in Hispanic Heritage Month to spark discussion, creativity, and connection for girls with their role models.

Mattel has honored other notable figures with Barbie dolls

Before Isabel Allende, Mattel created Barbie dolls to honor influential women such as primatologist Jane Goodall, iconic Cuban singer Celia Cruz, renowned Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, American skater Kristi Yamaguchi, and fashion icon Iris Apfel.

© @mattel

Most recently, they surprised the culture after introducing Barbie dressed as Juan Gabriel. This edition of the doll pays homage to the iconic attire worn by the renowned composer and performer during his live shows, particularly during his unforgettable performance at the "Palacio de Bellas Artes" in 1990. The doll is adorned in opulent and vibrant clothing, reminiscent of Juan Gabriel's distinctive style, and serves as a clear reference and inspiration to his renowned stage persona.