Jon Bon Jovi is being hailed as a hero after talking a person out of taking their life

Jon Bon Jovi is a hero! The singer is making headlines after convincing a person in distress to don't take their life. In a heart-wrenching video shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the "Livin' on a Prayer" interpreter can be seen slowly approaching a woman standing on the outer edge of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to several publications, Bon Jovi was filming the music video for his song "People's House" when he and his team noticed the woman clenching onto the handrails.

© Christopher Willard Jon Bon Jovi

The incident's video shows the 62-year-old star and another bystander a few feet away from the woman. At the moment, it is unknown what they said to convince the person, but the video shows them walking off together. "A round of applause to @jonbonjovi and his team for assisting a woman on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night. Bon Jovi helped coax her off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "It's necessary for all of us to help keep each other safe," MNPD Chief John Drake added.

Page Six said a close source confirmed that Bon Jovi was filming his music video in the area. For the star, who has "extensive training in interacting with people in crisis due to his," helping the person was a no-brainer.

According to its website, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation's purpose is to "recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty, and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs." The organization "has helped provide support for almost 1,000 units of affordable and supportive housing in 12 states for thousands of people including youth and veterans. The Soul Foundation’s expanded mission helps those in need of a warm, nutritious meal and now operates three JBJ Soul Kitchens in New Jersey."



According to the publication, Jon Bon Jovi "would not make a statement regarding his heroic actions out of respect for the private individual who was in a distressed and vulnerable state."

Last February, Bon Jovi, who has sold more than 120 million records worldwide with the band he formed in 1983, was recognized as the MusiCares Person of the Year, an award given annually by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the same organization that distributes the Grammy Awards, for his philanthropic efforts.