David Hasselhoff cries as he holds his granddaughter; 'She's perfect'

David Hasselhoff, the acting icon known for his work in "Knight Rider" and "Baywatch," has shared a sweet and emotional photo of the moment he met his first granddaughter London.

Hasselhoff, 72, shared the photo on his Instagram, showing him in a black shirt. The image captures the moment when he first held his granddaughter, with him bursting into tears as he held the baby.

"A crying Grandad. She’s perfect WOW. I am so blessed," he captioned the post.

London is the daughter of Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, the eldest daughter of Hasselhoff. She shared more details in an Instagram post, showing many adorable images of her baby.

"London Hasselhoff Fiore," she captioned the post. "Our Angel baby girl was born happy and healthy at 3:16 pm on August 11th, 2024 at just under 8lbs truly the best day of our lives. We never knew you could be THIS happy. Baby London, Mommy & Daddy are so excited about this journey together and we can’t wait to show you the world."

More details about Hasselhoff's family

© Jason LaVeris David Hasselhoff and his daughters Hayley and Taylor

Hasselhoff has two daughters with his ex-wife Pamela Bach: Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 31.

He and his family starred in a short-lived reality TV show called "The Hasselhoffs." Still, in a conversation with The Guardian, he revealed he valued privacy above all when raising them, especially when they were young girls.

"When my daughters were growing up we tried to keep life as normal as possible," he said. "When I was at home, I was Dad. I took them to swimming and soccer and did all the dad stuff and when I was away working I think they thought I was just hanging out at the beach or visiting Germany for fun."

He and Bach divorced in 2006 after 16 years of marriage. He was previously married to Catherine Hickland and is now married to Hayley Roberts.