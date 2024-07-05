Serena Williams conquers the heat on 'Hot Ones' fiery interview

Serena Williams, a name synonymous with excellence in tennis, has recently conquered a plate of wings on the popular YouTube series First We Feast's Hot Ones. Hosted by Sean Evans, Serena was interviewed while eating progressively spicier chicken wings.

Williams, known for her powerful serves and competitive spirit, took on this fiery challenge with grace, and despite one particular level of hot sauce, she offered fans a rare glimpse into her life and career.

© Getty Images Serena Williams, former tennis player, shareholder, and ambassador of the startup Shares, attends the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2024, in Paris, France.

One of the interview's highlights was Serena's candid discussion about her sister, Venus Williams. The Williams sisters have dominated the tennis world for over two decades, and their rivalry is both legendary and complex. Serena spoke about the unique challenges and emotional complexities of competing against her sister, a person she deeply loves and respects.

Another fascinating topic covered was why tennis players, including Serena herself, often emit iconic grunts during matches. Many stars grunt because it is reportedly a technique used to regulate breathing, maintain rhythm, and exert maximum power during a shot.

"So I grunt because growing up, I liked this tennis player named Monica Seles," Williams added. "And she grunts, she had this really cool grunt."

"I literally would grunt because of her, and then it just became natural," Williams continued. "I guess it's a form of breathing. I grunt, playing golf now. It's like a part of my life. Other people, I don't know why, they say it's like reliving and exhaling air, and it's a different way to exhale air."

From Court to Kitchen: Handling the Heat

As the wings got hotter, Serena remained composed, tackling each spicy bite with the same focus she brought to the court. However, when she reached wing No. 8, covered in the infamous "Da Bomb" sauce, known for making celebrities sweat, she had to take a few sips of milk before continuing the conversation.