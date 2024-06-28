Clint Eastwood walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding; 'It was adorable'

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, has just gotten married. It was confirmed that Eastwood, 94, walked his daughter down the aisle.

Morgan, 27, discussed the wedding with People. She revealed that her family members took on several roles, with her dad walking her down the aisle and her nephew serving as the ring bearer. "It wasn’t all planned out and we kind of played it by ear last minute. It was adorable," she said. The wedding took place at the Mission Ranch, a historic land in Carmel, California that was purchased by Eastwood in 1986.

She also shared photos of the day on Instagram, showing some of her favorite moments. The images show her pregnant and looking stunning in a traditional white gown. She and her groom, Tanner Koopmans, took various photos with their families and overlooking a ranch with some sheep. In one of the images, Eastwood holds on to his daughter's belly, looking happy to be present at the ceremony. "Our perfect day," she captioned the post.

"Perfect day," wrote Scott Eastwood, her brother, in the comments section.

© LEE CELANO Clint Eastwood alongside his ex-wife Dina and his daughter Morgan

More about Eastwood's family

Eastwood has seven children, including Morgan and Scott. They are Laurie Murray, 70, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 60, Kyle Eastwood, 56, Alison Eastwood, 52, Kathryn Eastwood, 36, and Francesca Eastwood, 30. He's been married twice throughout his life, sustaining long marriages. First, he married Maggie Johnson in 1953. They divorced in 1984. He later married Dina Eastwood in 1996. They divorced in 2014.

In various interviews, Eastwood has discussed parenting and how he's become better at it over the years. "My daughter takes precedence over everything," he said of Morgan in an interview with The Telegraph. "I go to all the softball games and look ridiculous out there because almost everybody's got a much younger father than me. But it's fun. I think you appreciate a lot more when you get to my age."