Marilyn Monroe's home saved from demolition and designated as a cultural monument

The iconic Los Angeles home where Marilyn Monroe spent her final days has been spared from demolition following a unanimous vote by the city council to designate it a historic cultural monument. This decision ends a prolonged debate over the fate of the house at 12305 West 5th Helena Drive in Brentwood, which Monroe purchased for $75,000 in 1962, just six months before her untimely death from an overdose.

The decision to preserve Monroe's residence comes after a series of events that began in September 2023, when the current owner, Glory of the Snow Trust, secured a permit to demolish the property. The permit's issuance prompted immediate action from the city council, which temporarily suspended it to investigate the home's historical significance further.

© Getty Images Hollywood film star Marilyn Monroe relaxes on her terrace, looking beautifully content.

After thorough committee evaluations confirmed the property's eligibility for historic preservation, the council's final approval was the last step to secure its status. Councilmember Traci Park, representing the Brentwood area, emphasized the importance of the council's decision, stating that it corrected an oversight that should have been addressed decades ago.

"To lose this piece of history, the only home that Monroe ever owned, would be a devastating blow for historic preservation and for a city where less than 3 percent of historic designations are associated with women's heritage," Park remarked. She also acknowledged residents' concerns about the increased traffic from tour buses and promised to introduce measures to mitigate these issues.

© Archive Photos / Getty Images American actress Marilyn Monroe (1926 - 1962) read sheet music while sitting on a bedroom floor with a tape player on the side circa 1950.

The property has seen notable changes in ownership over the years, with real estate heiress Brinah Milstein and reality TV producer Roy Bank purchasing it in 2023 for $8.35 million. The couple, who own the adjacent estate, planned to expand their property by demolishing Monroe's former home. In response to the city's intervention, Milstein and Bank filed a lawsuit in May, claiming that the city's actions to preserve the house were unconstitutional and that the site did not merit historic preservation.

© Getty Images American actress Marilyn Monroe (1926 - 1962) relaxes on a sofa bed in 1951. She is reading 'The Poetry and Prose of Heinrich Heine'.

The lawsuit is still pending, leaving uncertainty about the property's future.Monroe's tangible legacy is the home, a modest yet significant piece of Hollywood history. Known for her roles in classic films such as "Some Like It Hot," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," and "The Misfits," Monroe remains an enduring figure in American culture. Preserving her last residence honors her memory and underscores the need to recognize and protect sites associated with women's contributions to history.