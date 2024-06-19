Jenna Ortega steps out in edgy red dress in latest New York City outing

Jenna Ortega is getting fans excited for the release of the highly anticipated ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel. The Hollywood star, who reached success in recent years with her roles in ‘X’ and Netflix’s ‘Wednesday,’ continues her career in the entertainment business with the second installment of the 1988 blockbuster.

The actress was recently spotted in New York City, wearing a red and black plaid dress paired with red heels. Jenna was photographed exiting a building, seemingly after a meeting. The star stopped for a moment to wave at her fans and posed for photos.

Jenna styled her hair in loose waves and wore minimal jewelry, completing the look with a bold red lip. The actress previously shared her excitement about being part of the cult movie, once again starring Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz.

The new installment is also bringing Monica Belluci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe, among other stars. “To bring Beetlejuice back—of all of the stories—is so good because people need to revisit weird, strange, off-putting stories again,” she said to Vanity Fair. “We need to introduce the younger generation that’s always on the phone to new artistic and creative ideas.”

“The weirder you get with it, the more people you can get to see it, I think will probably do a lot for film in general,” she said to the publication, describing her character as “weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say.”

“And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again,” she concluded.