After turning the page with his first marriage, Carin León fell in love again. Since last year, the fan-favorite performer of hit songs such as ‘Según Quién’ and ‘Primera Cita’ has been in a romantic relationship with Meylin Zúñiga, and fans have been wondering about the story behind the mystery woman, who is originally from Tampico, Tamaulipas.
The 33-year-old girlfriend of the popular singer defines herself as a businesswoman and has her own sportswear brand, called FirepiG. In addition to this, local media such as SDP Noticias indicate that she is a publicist and has also been a model for different brands. Here’s more about the woman who has stole the heart of Carin León.
