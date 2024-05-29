Issa López and more stars to be honored at the NHMC 2024 Impact Awards Gala

The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) has announced the co-hosts and honorees for the 2024 Impact Awards Gala. Each year, the NHMC honors individuals “making an impact, shifting societal narratives, and setting an example for Latine communities.” The event is on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, and the list is star-studded, even featuring two names that have graced our digital cover this year.

In the NHMC’s words, “The annual celebration honors the incredible contributions of Latine individuals creating a more inclusive society.” “As outspoken advocates for the Latine community, this year’s honorees are paving the way for Latine artists in the entertainment industry, which closely aligns with NHMC’s mission to eliminate hate, discrimination, and racism toward communities of color,” they explained in a press release.

This year’s event will be hosted for the second year by two powerhouse producers, and actresses: Annie Gonzalez and Mayan Lopez. Lopez was our digital cover star in April and is the star of Lopez vs. Lopez, which she produces and stars in alongside her famous father, George Lopez.





When we asked Lopez what her goals are, she told HOLA, “To be able to use my voice to also serve a community that means so much to me, and that has also been ostracized.”

The Honorees

Issa López - Trailblazer Impact Award

Among the Honorees is Mexican director, writer, and producer Issa López. She starred on our digital cover in January for her work as director, and showrunner of Season 4 of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country.

Fede Alvarez - Outstanding Film Director Impact Award

Uruguayan writer, director, and executive producer Fede Alvarez is being honored for his directorial work in horror and thriller, like most recent Alien: Romulus.

Harvey Guillén - Outstanding Performance in a Series Impact Award

NHMC Visionary Alliance Member and long-time supporter, actor, producer, and writer Harvey Guillén will be honored for his groundbreaking role in the FX series What We Do in the Shadows.

Tatyana Ali - Advocacy Impact Award

Actress, singer, and entrepreneur Tatyana Ali, will also be honored for her advocacy and policy work in maternal health and reproductive justice.

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) - Community Impact Award

In addition, The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will be honored with the “Community Impact Award” for their “commitment to multiculturalism and creating change for marginalized communities.”

Tubi - For the People Impact Award

Tubi will be honored for its “diverse programming providing a platform for the Latine series showcasing authentic representations of our Latine communities.”