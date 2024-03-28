Lea Michele announces pregnancy: Actress is welcoming a second baby!

Lea Michele has shared the amazing news with her fans and followers on social media – she’s expecting her second child with her husband, Zandy Reich. The 36-year-old starlet, known for her roles on Broadway and television, took to Instagram to confirm her pregnancy, accompanied by a heartwarming post.

Michele is featured in a series of photographs, wearing a white shawl and tenderly holding her growing baby bump. Her face exudes pure joy and satisfaction as she looks down at her belly. Michele wrote a heartfelt caption to go along with the intimate snapshots.: “Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed. 💛”

The forthcoming addition to Michele and Reich’s family will be a sibling to their beloved son, Ever Leo, who is now three years old. Ever’s arrival in August 2020 marked a profound moment of happiness and transformation for the couple as they embraced the joys and challenges of parenthood together.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich’s love story blossomed in 2017. Their connection flourished over shared experiences, laughter, and support for one another. In 2019, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony set against the picturesque backdrop of Northern California.

In 2020, Lea shared the first photo of her beautiful newborn son on her Instagram account and gave a hint at the baby’s name with the caption, “forEver grateful for this true blessing.” The Glee star and her husband welcomed their first child on August 20.

The 37-year-old actress also updated her profile with a new bio that describes her as a “Mama, Actor, Singer” and NY Times Best Selling Author.