Jessie Reyez: the fascinating story of an artist destined to be a star

Jessie Reyez is a multi-talented artist with an insatiable creative spirit. She is a natural force destined to shine in the ever-evolving world of music. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, with Colombian roots, Reyez’s versatility transcends various creative domains – from songwriting and singing to poetry. When she graces the stage, her magnetic presence effortlessly captivates her audience. With a magnetic personality, an extensive lexicon, and an exotic allure, her songs are her means of expression through which she unleashes themes that often revolve around heartbreak, capturing the attention of artists ranging from Beyoncé and Karol G to Sam Smith and the Foo Fighters.

In 2014, she made her initial foray into the music scene, but it wasn’t until 2016 that she firmly established her presence with the release of her single ‘Figures.’ Since then, she has cultivated a rising career in the industry. Her work has garnered significant recognition, including 12 Juno Award nominations from the Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences and a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Urban Album.

With four studio albums under her belt and collaborations with some of this generation’s most iconic singers, as well as her recent publication of her debut book of poems titled ‘Words of a Goat Princess,’ HOLA! had the privilege of sitting down with Jessie for a conversation that delved into her fascinating and inspiring journey, which has positioned her as one of the most eclectic and influential women in the art of making music.

©HOLA!



Photo: Gerardo Briceño | Stylist: Irma Martínez | Hair & Makeup: Jamie Harper | Art Direction: Pedro Zurita | Dress: Dolce & Gabbana | Corset: Dolce & Gabbana | Boots: Amina Muaddi Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour | Earrings: Monica Sordo P de Palma Merrick Park

Confidence, freedom, self-love, and pain are the enduring themes that coexist in the world of this 32-year-old artist. Her lyrics are profoundly candid and easily relatable to anyone who has navigated the complexities of romantic relationships. Nevertheless, she acknowledges that in matters of the heart, she continues to learn from her past mistakes.

Jessie takes center stage on our latest digital cover, captured in an exclusive photo shoot in the vibrant city of Miami. Read our interview and learn about this extraordinary artist’s rise in her professional career. A journey that has led her to collaborate with top influential artists, such as Eminem, write songs for Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, and open Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour.’