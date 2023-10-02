Joaquín Cortés: His grand return to the stage

In the world of fashion, you have always been at the forefront and intrinsically connected with events and great designers. Tell us about that...

From a very young age, I was in love with fashion, just like I was with music. I remember when I was 17, I went to perform at the Spoleto Festival in Italy... the great designers discovered me and started becoming fans. Suddenly, Valentino comes along, sees me perform in Rome, at the Teatro Olimpico, and the first thing he does, when I open the dressing room door to greet him, he recites a poem to me. The Italian Valentino. I say, ‘wait’, I close the door again like in a movie scene. And it was Valentino reciting a poem because he had gone crazy watching me dance. He already wanted to dress me up.

Suddenly I go to do a fashion show, a fashion event in Piazza Navona in Rome, where Giorgio Armani was, Domenico and Dolce Gabbana, who are Domenico and Stefano, from Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi was there, Gianni Versace, who is no longer with us, I’m talking about many years ago. And then I came out with my bare torso, in a pair of jeans pants and danced flamenco and closed the gala. In the fashion show, all the top models were there, Mónica Bellucci, the actress, and many others were walking the runway. We’re talking about over 30 years ago, if not a bit more. So, I closed the gala with my dance, and suddenly, everyone saw me dance and everyone wanted to dress me. Everyone was dying to dress Joaquín Cortés; this is quite something, but it’s real.

At that time, I chose Giorgio Armani because I thought that for my wild dance, being elegantly dressed by Armani would be a good fusion. I think I made the right choice because he created a wonderful wardrobe for the entire company, and we even came here to Radio City Music Hall in New York. We went to many countries, and it was a tremendous success, that’s when I started collaborating with great designers.

Apart from Giorgio Armani, Domenico and Stefano, Dolce & Gabbana dressed me. Narciso Rodríguez, Paul Smith, the English designer, Jean Paul Gaultier, who made a marvelous costume for my work ‘Mi Soledad,’ and many designers who wanted to dress me, but I couldn’t wear them all at once; I had to decide.

I am still connected to the world of fashion, and I love it. In fact, I am invited to many fashion shows in Paris, Milan, London, New York. And I will continue to be involved in the world of fashion because I love it, and I believe that a great work, a great choreography, and great musicians must be well-dressed, in line with the quality.