Ashley Graham was rumored to be from Latin descent, with many speculating if she had Mexican or Puerto Rican heritage. However, the model has Germany and English descent. “I know I’m on this pedestal because of white privilege,” she said to New York magazine. “To not see black or Latina women as famous in my industry is crazy! I have to talk about it. I want to give those women kudos because they are the ones who paved the way for me.”