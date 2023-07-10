Dita Von Teese brought her signature style to Miami Swim Week. The Burlesque star showcased an incredible lingerie line at Queen Miami Beach, presenting all the glamour and sensuality that she is known for. And while the iconic performer is currently preparing for her jaw-dropping residency in Las Vegas, she made sure that attendees at Swim Week could have a glimpse at her alluring designs.

Dita has been accredited “for bringing the artform back into the spotlight with a new sense of elegance and glamour,” with her designs being “accessible to all women and her collections capture this spirit while being functional for moments of everyday beauty and luxury.”