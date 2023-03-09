Nathy Peluso’s powerful message on International Women’s Day: ‘I am honored’

Nathy Peluso is sending a very special message to all women around the world, just in time for International Women’s Day. The Argentinian singer released a live version of her song ‘Mafiosa,’ with the purpose of empowering her fans.

“We are called many things!” Peluso shared, “but there is one in which they are right! For all my mafiosas, galactic, inspiring, strong, vulnerable and enlightened women!! Today is the release of this live song.” She also revealed that she got emotional seeing her performance, “When I saw it i got teary-eyed. As a composer writing this song and performing it in so many places around the world I am honored and proud.”

The singer went on to say that she feels as if there is a “revolution among the audience,” when she plays the song, and she can feel the “strength” of her fans. “I wish they feel this way every day, every night. Thank you for your power. For all my Mafiosas! I love you!”

“Are they scared of powerful women?” one person wrote, quoting the lyrics to the song and adding heart emojis, while someone else commented, “I love you, thank you for transforming and inspiring.” Fellow singer Annasofia also praised Peluso for her message, “Yesterday I was asked during an interview about which woman in the industry I admired the most. I obviously said Nathy Peluso.”