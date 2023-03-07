Nicole Scherzinger sings rock version of Celine Dion’s hit song: WATCH

Nicole Scherzinger is showcasing her incredible voice with a one-of-a-kind version of Celine Dion’s hit song ‘My Heart Will Go On.’ The ‘Pussycat Dolls’ singer surprised her fans, singing the track in the style of Led Zeppelin.

During a recent segment of ‘That’s My Jam’ from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Nicole was asked to perform a rock cover of the song, and it seems she was ready to bring her vocals to the stage, and held nothing back in front of the audience.

One of the most impressive parts of the cover came when she imitated Robert Plant’s style of singing, as his unique voice and vibrato are known around the world. “Near, far, wherever you are/ I believe that the heart does go on/ Once more you open the door/ And you’re here in my heart/ And my heart will go on and on.”

The audience went crazy and cheered as Nicole nailed her performance of Celine Dion’s song. “Her vocals are so underrated. Truly one of the best, most versatile singers alive today,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Need a full studio version of this on streaming services by tomorrow morning.”

The fun segment of the show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, is always surprising music lovers, this season will feature Chloe x Halle, Keke Palmer, Adam Lambert, JoJo Siwa, Quavo and will.i.am as new guests.