Romeo Santos shows why he is the King of Bachata kicking off new tour in Perú: WATCH

Romeo Santos is kicking off his new ‘Fórmula Vol.3’ tour in the best possible way. The talented singer performed in front of an audience of more than 40.000 fans, who were there to support him and enjoy the incredible show from the King of Bachata, in Lima, Perú.

Loading the player...

“These will be four unforgettable nights,” Romeo said, showing his appreciation for everyone coming to see him. “Perú, thank you for all your love. I’m speechless,” he added, before singing his biggest hits and captivating the audience with his voice.

His first show at the Estadio Nacional was a total success, with over 170.000 fans being expected to attend four nights, filled with romantic melodies and a fascinating performance.

©Courtesy of Artist Solutions





Fans of the artist proved their unconditional support, even camping outside the venue, days before the event. They also had some gifts for the singer, including red and white roses, posters, and even underwear, surprising Romeo during his show.

Romeo gave fans what they wanted, putting together the perfect set list, while looking stylish as always. The singer wore a white suit, while performing some fan-favorite songs, including ‘Solo conmigo,’ ‘Hilito,’ Boomerang,’ and ‘Suegra.’

©Courtesy of Artist Solutions





He also included his most popular songs, with the crowd singing along and dancing. Romeo concluded his presentation with ‘Enséñame a olvidar,’ ‘Todavía me amas,’ ‘El malo,’ Mi corazoncito,’ ‘Un beso’ and ’Obsesión,’ before his encore which included ‘Sus Huellas’ and ‘Propuesta indecente.’