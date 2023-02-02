Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s romantic vow renewal, officiated by Kris Jenner: WATCH

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi just had a very romantic celebration! The couple have renewed their vows nearly 15 years after their marriage in 2008. During Portia’s 50th birthday, Ellen was surprised with an intimate ceremony organized by her wife, officiated by none other than Kris Jenner.

Singer Brandi Carlile performed ‘The First Time Ever I saw Your Face,’ while Portia looked stunning wearing the original wedding dress she wore for their first wedding, and Ellen was speechless with the unexpected vow renewal. “Today, Portia would like us to witness a renewal of her commitment to Ellen, to honor and celebrate their marriage of 14 years,” Kris said during her speech.

“Surprise,” Portia said to her guests. “You don’t have to say anything at all, but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me in front of family and friends.”

She continued, “I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, as you do with a big birthday, and it all just kept leading back to you, and I just thought, ‘What greater accomplishment could I ever, ever, ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent, by someone as incredible as you?’“

Kris went on to say that Portia and Ellen “are couple goals” and she continued to be amazed “with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod,” adding that “Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with.”

Portia concluded by saying that she is thrilled for Ellen’s new professional journey, which led to a change in their lives. “This is a new chapter. After 24 houses in 18 years, this is our first home. This is it and we’re settling down, finally, and we’re planting roots, and we’re taking better care of ourselves and each other than ever before. And I’m just so excited about the future, where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives.”