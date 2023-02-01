Why Dave Bautista wants to explore a different movie genre: ‘Am I that unattractive?’

Dave Bautista wants to explore a different movie genre. The 54-year-old actor, best known for his dramatic and sci-fi roles, has revealed that he would like to star in a romantic comedy, and he is wondering why he hasn’t had the opportunity to show a different side of his acting skills yet.

“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” Bautista said during an interview with Page Six at the premiere of his most recent film “Knock at the Cabin,” at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

He went on to explain that he even thought about the reasons for not being offered the opportunity to play the lead in a rom-com yet. “I’m a little rough around the edges,” he said. “But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that is unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?‘”

The former WWE wrestler admitted that he keeps waiting for the opportunity to come in the future. “I don’t know. It’s just never come my way. I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching,” he concluded.

There is no doubt that Bautista has had a very successful career in Hollywood, after being in the wrestling world and becoming a fan-favorite star. However he previously revealed that he worked as a bouncer during his 20s and 30s.