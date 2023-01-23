Beyoncé performs with daughter Blue Ivy in Dubai for the first time: See Pics

Blue Ivy joined her mom in Dubai! The young Grammy winner made an unexpected appearance during Beyoncé’s highly anticipated private concert, teaming up for their first live performance of their hit song ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

And while attendees were not allowed to take photos or videos of the concert, footage of the incredible performance at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort appeared online on Saturday night.

“If you love a brown-skinned woman, I want you to help us sing this,” Beyoncé said before singing with her 11-year-old daughter. The iconic singer looked stunning wearing a bright yellow corset gown, which featured an incredible feathered backpiece, while Blue Ivy wore a red pantsuit with a matching coat.

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles, sharing a sweet moment in front of the audience and doing part of the choreography at one point, and ending their performance with a hug and a kiss. This was Beyoncé’s first concert in four years, making her grand return with a jaw-dropping theatrical performance, reportedly receiving a $24 million fee for the invite-only event.

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, father, Mathew Knowles, and her husband Jay-Z were all present for the high-end production. The singer announced to the audience that her family was in attendance, following the first round of fireworks, opening the show with Etta James’ song ‘At Last’ and the fan-favorite hit ‘Crazy in Love.’

The legendary artist had multiple wardrobe changes throughout the night, and included other ballads on the list, including ‘Freedom,’ ‘Spirit,’ and ‘Be Alive,’ however she didn’t perform any songs from her latest project ‘Renaissance.’