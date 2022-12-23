Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!©GettyImages

Celebrities getting ready for Christmas: Cards, trees, and more

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Christmas is just around the corner for those who celebrate it, and celebrities have gotten into the spirit, decorating their homes, posing for Christmas cards, and acting jolly. Check out some of the ways Celebrities are getting ready for the holidays below.

Celebrity Christmas Holiday Posts:

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Powercouple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky finally put the star on their tree using sheer strength.


Lele Pons

Lele Pons and her friends really get into the spirit with this impressive dance.


Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon offers advice.


Arnold Shwarzenegger

Arnold Shwarzenegger gives back.


Chrissy Teigen

A very pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids Luna, 6 and Miles, 4 went all out for their Christmas card wearing festive attire. The models pregnant belly made an appearance through her sweater.


Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan tries to make Pilk happen.


Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shows off her humble but hot tree.


Jennifer Lopez

JLo gets into the holiday spirit with a red look.


Mariah Carey

The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, gets us ready with a CBS special.


Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner made her Christmas card with Corey Gamble into a paid partnership with Shutterfly.


Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her kids, North, Psalm, Chicago, Saint West, wear matching pajamas.


Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton released their first family card as Prince and Princess. They looked picture-perfect as they held hands and smiled with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in laid back denim looks. “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” They wrote in the caption.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more