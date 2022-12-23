Celebrities getting ready for Christmas: Cards, trees, and more

Christmas is just around the corner for those who celebrate it, and celebrities have gotten into the spirit, decorating their homes, posing for Christmas cards, and acting jolly. Check out some of the ways Celebrities are getting ready for the holidays below.
Celebrity Christmas Holiday Posts:
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Powercouple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky finally put the star on their tree using sheer strength.
Lele Pons
Lele Pons and her friends really get into the spirit with this impressive dance.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon offers advice.
Chrissy Teigen
A very pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids Luna, 6 and Miles, 4 went all out for their Christmas card wearing festive attire. The models pregnant belly made an appearance through her sweater.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan tries to make Pilk happen.
Jennifer Lopez
JLo gets into the holiday spirit with a red look.
Mariah Carey
The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, gets us ready with a CBS special.
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner made her Christmas card with Corey Gamble into a paid partnership with Shutterfly.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and her kids, North, Psalm, Chicago, Saint West, wear matching pajamas.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton released their first family card as Prince and Princess. They looked picture-perfect as they held hands and smiled with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in laid back denim looks. “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” They wrote in the caption.