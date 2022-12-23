Celebrities getting ready for Christmas: Cards, trees, and more

Christmas is just around the corner for those who celebrate it, and celebrities have gotten into the spirit, decorating their homes, posing for Christmas cards, and acting jolly. Check out some of the ways Celebrities are getting ready for the holidays below.

Celebrity Christmas Holiday Posts:

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Powercouple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky finally put the star on their tree using sheer strength.

Lele Pons

Lele Pons and her friends really get into the spirit with this impressive dance.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon offers advice.