Robert Irwin gets emotional watching sweet birthday message from late dad Steve Irwin

Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, got emotional after listening to his late dad’s birthday message ahead of his 19th birthday. Fans of the famous ‘Crocodile Hunter’ were happy to see Robert celebrating his birthday at the Australia Zoo, when he was suddenly surprised with a video compilation organized by his mom Terri Irwin.

The young zookeeper was thrilled to see all the birthday messages from his closest friends and family members, including a special message from Steve, who spoke about how happy he was after his son was born, explaining that he “saw the light” at that moment.

Steve can also be seen saying that while he loved “saving wildlife” and was very passionate about animals, his greatest achievement had been becoming a dad. “This is why I was put here because I could be dead tomorrow,” he said in the video.

Robert turned to his mom when he started hearing his dad’s voice, appreciating the sweet moment for his birthday. Steve also says that he wants his kids to grow up quickly “so this little bloke’s going to have to catch the crocs with Bindi.”

He continued, “Then and only then will I know I have achieved my ultimate goal and my job will be done and I guarantee you it’ll be the proudest moment of my life,” instantly making Steve emotional.

Steve said to the crowd witnessing the moment that it is “impossible to not get emotional” remembering his dad’s legacy. “It means the absolute world … I just think it’s such a privilege, personally and as a family, to continue the legacy of dad,” he explained. “He gave his life, quite literally, for wildlife conservation and to make the world a better place.”