Is Nicole Scherzinger teasing new music collaborating with Taylor Swift?

Nicole Scherzinger reveals she is interested in collaborating with none other than Taylor Swift! The singer shared her thoughts with her fans and followers, after an online user suspected the two artists were teasing a new collab, when Nicole posted video singing along to the TiktTok mashup of her song ‘Buttons’ and Taylor’s ‘Anti Hero.”

“Is the black nails a Reputation Easter egg?” they wrote, pointing out Taylor’s outfits and nail color during her Reputation era, and the imminent release of the rerecording and rerelease of the successful album.

“You and Taylor working together?” one person asked, while someone else commented, “THAT WOULD BE EVERYTHING,” even tagging Taylor Swift so she could see Nicole’s interest in collaborating with her.

“I’d be down for a collaboration,” Nicole responded to her fans, also tagging the singer. And while Taylor has only shared a few collaborations in recent years, she featured some of her favorite artists on her latest album ‘Midnights.’

“‘Snow on the Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey,” Taylor said.

Taylor explained to her fans that Lana is “one of the best musical artists ever,” and praised her for her talent, hoping that fans will like the collaboration as much as they did.

The singer says the song is about “falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment.”