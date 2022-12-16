Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are all smiles walking together in NYC for the first time after scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been photographed together for the first time following the Good Morning America scandal. The pair were spotted walking arm in arm in New York City, looking happy while having a conversation, after going for lunch in Manhattan’s Financial District.

The TV personalities were all smiles and seemingly not too concerned about keeping a low profile. Amy wore jeans and a grey hoodie, paired with a camel-colored coat and brown shoes, while T.J. wore a plaid jacket, jeans and a black scarf.

This is the first time the pair have been spotted together after their uncovered affair, following the media attention and photographs published by the Daily Mail, which revealed their romantic relationship back on November 30.

An insider at ABC previously talked about what would happen next with their professional life following the scandal. “T.J. and Amy are not on camera currently because ABC wants to make sure it’s able to do a full review of their relationship before bringing them back on air,” explaining that ABC is “putting resources in so there are no surprises.”

The co-hosts have yet to share a statement about their relationship, however they did have an interaction on December 1 after the photos were published. “It’s Friday eve,” Amy said on screen. “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” T.J. responded, to which she raised her hand and said, “Of course we are. Welcome, everybody, to GMA3: What You Need to Know. Always good to see you.”

The ABC insider also confessed that “everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months,” adding that they “didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore.”