Pet of the week: This adorable wild pig was adopted by Jason Momoa while on the set of his new film

Jason Momoa has welcomed a new member to his family! The Hollywood star adopted an adorable wild pig and it seems they have become fast friends, after having an unexpected encounter at the set of his new Netflix movie ‘Slumberland.’

The 43-year-old ‘Aquaman’ star shared the news with his fans and followers, and even said he had two potential names for his new pet, Lau Lau and Manapua, which are the names of two Hawaiian dishes. “This is why I can’t work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops,” he said on Instagram.

The actor decided to name him the wild pig Manapua, and asked him if he wanted to attend the premiere of the film on Novemeber 18, as his plus one. “We can paint your nails pink and put a little top hat on you,” he told Manapua in the video.

“I think that’d be a little over the top since you just got him,” his mom said off-camera, “Well, mom, I’m kind of over the top,” he responded, while hugging his pet.

Jason has talked about his love of animals before, revealing in 2019 that he shared a donkey, two “half-wolves,” a ball python, and a dog with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, while they were still together.

The actor is now adding a new member to his growing family, ultimately admitting that he will be taking Manapua home.