Princess Diana has long been a tragic and magnetic figure in history.

Over the past few years, she’s also become a vehicle for prestige actresses to flex their muscles, including Naomi Watts, Kristen Stewart, and Emma Corrin, who all delivered their own takes on the character. Now, it’s Elizabeth Debicki’s turn. The British actress is known for her alluring aura and propensity to play wealthy and tragic wome, making her a perfect fit.

Debicki is joining the fifth season of “The Crown,” with some new photos showing why she looks just like Princess Diana.