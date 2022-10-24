Mariah Carey honors her late dad by restoring the car of his dream for his birthday

Mariah Carey took to social media to share an adorable tribute to her late dad, Alfred Roy Carey. The 52-year-old singer posted a carousel of photos of her and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, sitting inside Mr. Carey’s dream red convertible car.

“Happy Birthday to you, my Father Alfred Roy Carey…The car you never got to finish is lovingly restored, complete with your spirit and my children… Sorry, I never told you, all I wanted to say,” she wrote.

Carey completed the sports car with tan interiors and retro silver rims. Mariah also posed from inside the vehicle while holding the steering wheel. Monroe copied her mom and gave the car a test.

Mariah’s post comes after announcing she is giving us more than music this Christmas. The singer and businesswoman informed about her new exciting project dedicated to the little ones of the house. The legendary “All I Want For Christmas Is You” interpreter revealed she will be releasing a storybook featuring the story of “Little Mariah.”

Her new book, The Christmas Princess, features an animated character named “Little Mariah.” The book was written by Carey and Michaela Angela Davis, with illustrations by Fuuji Takashi. “Even ‘Little Mariah’ thinks it’s not time yet! Find out why she’s so down and disheveled when my new Christmas fairytale comes out in November! The Christmas Princess 🎄📖 Out 11/1,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos including the book cover.

Earlier this year, Carey tried trademarking the “Queen of Christmas” again after filing in early 2021. The iconic star attempted to secure the title to use it on several products, including fragrances, food, beer, bags, plus audiovisual material, and live musical performances. During the summer of 2022, the application was published for opposition and declined.