Meryl Streep amazingly crashes a small rock show

Meryl Streep was the guest no one expected at an indie rock concert.

The Oscar winner joined the stage alongside fellow actress Tracy Ullman and joined the band for a performance of “Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl,” which Streep recorded on her cellphone as she danced along with the band members.

Holy hell, Tracy Ullman and Meryl Streep just came out to sing “Anthems For a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl” with #BrokenSocialScenepic.twitter.com/5yGaqihFl1 — Dan "Dracula" Caffrey (@DwCaffrey) October 17, 2022

The video shows Ullman and Streep onstage at New York’s Webster Hall, with Streep mostly recording the audience’s reaction to the music. She is wearing a white blose, black pants, glasses and a VIP badge. As the guitars grow louder, Streep joins in and sings, sharing the microphone with Ullman. When the song is over, Streep appears to be enraptured by the music, tilting her head back and basking in the moment.

The Broken Social Scene is a Canadian band that has been making music for decades, since the band first came together in 1999. While it’s a bit of a niche group, many of its band members have been involved with succesful and beloved projects, making the band into one of the most beloved and longest running indie projects making music today.



While Streep is known for her acting (she has 21 Academy Award nominations, more than any other actor, male or female) she’s also a talented vocalist, having performed in a variety of musicals along her career. You may know her from her amazing work in “Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” she’s also performed in other musicals, including “The Prom” and “Into the Woods.”