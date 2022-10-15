Naz Perez: The Latina Powerhouse is ready to be the best interviewer in the world

HOLA! Recently revealed, Naz Perez made our 2022 100 Latina Powerhouse list. The Live From E! Host, Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango Correspondent, Co-Host of the I Don’t Get It Podcast, and Founder of Heart Broken anonymous™ is an unstoppable force with dreams of becoming one of the best interviewers in the world. We had the opportunity to talk to Perez to learn more about her life and aspirations and it’s clear this is just the beginning for Naz. Read the special interview below.

©Naz Perez





What does being a Latina Powerhouse mean to you?

I’m Dominican, and I feel like the fierceness and the grace that we behold as Latinas is somewhat unique to our upbringing. Latinas have such a strong will to prove themselves. Most of us didn’t come from a lot and most of us have wanted more or better than what we grew up with. To be a Latina powerhouse is to be strong, confident, ambitious, caring, graceful, nurturing- and sexy! I think we possess and represent a unique skill set, and I just love being a Latina.

Does a specific Latina kinda come to mind?

As someone who loves watching TV- and has made a career out of it- Eva Longoria. Her Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives was so well written, and I hadn’t met that 3D of a Latina character on screen before (that wasn’t surrounded by other Latinx characters). We have novellas, and you know there are always shows that are specifically directed toward our community. But Desperate Housewives was a show with a diverse group of women, including Gabrielle Solis, who to me, was the best character on that show. I loved the way the writers and Eva brought Gabrielle’s Latina-ness to life without throwing it in your face. It was just a part of who she was, it wasn’t the only part of who she was. That made me feel really seen, in more ways than I can count, and the fact that Eva Longoria brought that character to life and continues to champion Latinx stories and produce Latinx content and just do so much more for the world, aside from even just the Latinx community...she is who comes to mind for me when I think of a Latina powerhouse. She’s just so cool and I would love to work with her one day.

©Naz Perez





Tell me a little bit about your upbringing and how you got here

I was born in Houston, Texas, but both of my parents are Dominican and were born in DR. We moved to South Florida because my dad was in the Coast Guard, so I grew up in South Florida, and I grew up very Catholic (as many of us have). I was an altar server, and my parents are very, very religious to the point where they named me after Jesus of Nazareth. So my first name is Jacqueline, which is actually my mom’s name, and my middle name is Nazareth. I always joke with people that I’m the second coming of Jesus and that Jesus is a Latina (laughs). But because Nazareth was my middle name, I’ve always gone by Naz. We lived in Boca Raton, which is a very affluent community, but I would say my younger brother and I grew up middle-class.