A good laugh is capable of making you forget your problems. It can aliviate your day and shift your mood from negative to positive. Beyond entertainment, comedy has always been a way of declaring your stance and to even protest a situation. Women have always had lots to say, with them having more space to speak their minds in this era. This is clearly represented in stand up, an area that counts with hundreds of women, among them, Latinas.

With diverse topics yet united by a feminine perspective, these comedians have earned the love of audiences and have made thousands laugh. Among the topics they cover are marriage, the hurdles relationships face on a day to day basis, sexuality, social media, and the challenges that women face. Luckily, we can find all of these women across social media and streaming platforms, and have listed some of them here, guaranteeing that you won’t regret giving them your attention.