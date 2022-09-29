Celebrities pay tribute to late rapper Coolio: Michelle Pfeiffer, Snoop Dogg and LeBron James

Celebrities have taken to social media to honor the life and legacy of the iconic rapper Coolio, following the announcement of his death at the age of 59. The musician was believed to have a heart attack, after being found unresponsive at a friend’s house.

Michelle Pfeiffer was one of the first celebrities to post a heartfelt message about her friend, as she starred in the Gangsta’s Paradise music video and in the film Dangerous Minds, which featured the popular song.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist Coolio,” she wrote. “A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power.”

LL Cool J also shared an emotional message on Instagram, “Rest in power my brother Coolio Love & Respect,” to which Ice Cube reacted after learning about the news, “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.”

Snoop Dogg shared a photo with Coolio from their 2006 Gangsta Walk collaboration, writing, “Gangstas paradise. R. I. P.”

Martin Lawrence wrote, “My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of Coolio,” while LeBron James posted ”Coolio“ alongside dove emojis. ”Exactly where he is now! GANGSTA’S PARADISE.“