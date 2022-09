Melissa Barrera was awarded the Fan Favorite STARmeter Award. She celebrated her achievement via Instagram, where she wrote a sweet caption. “So honored and grateful to represent my community. IMDB has been such a helpful tool in my career, I still remember when I got my first credit and how monumental that felt for me and my career. To all aspiring actors and creatives out there that are waiting for that first credit, keep doing what you love, your star is about to rise,” she wrote.