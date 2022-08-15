FBI confirms Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger in ‘Rust’ set shooting

The FBI investigation on the tragic death of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust,’ involving Alec Balwin, has officially been concluded. The report reveals that the firearm could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled, however this differs from the statement the actor gave after the incident took place.

A ballistics analysis of the evidence was conducted, and a forensic report obtained by ABC News details that the firearm used “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.”

Baldwin had previously said that he had not pulled the trigger of the gun he was holding on the set of the film in New Mexico, declaring that he had “no idea” why a live round was in the firearm. The actor had the gun in his hands when a live round struck the filmmaker’s chest and then hit the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who was treated for his injury.

The 64-year-old Hollywood star has been involved in a series of lawsuits after the incident, including one filed by Hayla’s husband Matthew. However Baldwin has stated in court that there is an indemnification clause in his contract that protects him from any liability.

The FBI report has been long awaited by detectives in charge of the case, as it could be considered for potential charges.