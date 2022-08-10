The world is still mourning the death of beloved actress Olivia Newton-John who passed away on her ranch in Southern California. Known for starring as Sandy in Grease, the British-Australian singer, actress, and activist has many connections to the name “John.”

The first one is her dad, Brinley “Bryn” Newton-John, who was an MI5 officer; the second is John Travolta, who starred as Olivia’s love interest in Grease; and the third one is her surviving husband, John Easterling.