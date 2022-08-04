Kanye West accuses Adidas of making Yeezy decisions without his approval: ‘Stole my styles’

Kanye West is accusing Adidas of going forward with the release of some of his most popular Yeezy designs in celebration of Yeeze Day, which is known to be an annual event. And while fans are thrilled to see the re-release of some of their favorite models, Kanye says that this year he did not approve the annual holiday, along with some other internal decisions.

The rapper has explained to his fans and followers that following their collaboration on Yeeze Day, which happens on August 2 every year, the brand has taken the liberty of making choices he does not agree with.

“Adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval then went and brought back older styles without my approval picked colors and named them without my approval went and hired people that worked for me without my approval,” Kanye declared.

He continued explaining that Adidas “stole my colorways without my approval stole my styles and material approaches and went and hired a gm of Yeezy without my approval took talent on the production side and sprinkled them throughout adidas originals without my approval.”

But this is not the first time Kanye has accused the brand of mismanagement of his designs, as he previously said that their new Adilette 22 slides are very similar to the Adidas Yeezy slide, claiming that they are “blatant copying.”

“When I originally ordered adidas to make more Yeezy slides the GM lied to my face and said they didn’t have the capacity meanwhile adidas was copying my slides and making their own version of the Yeezy slide,” he said to Complex.