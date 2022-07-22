Meet Fabiola Torres: The queen of marketing in the United States

Fabiola Torres is a professional powerhouse. Her talents, intelligence and determination have positioned her in the elite marketing circle in the United States. When she discovered her passion, she became an unstoppable force.

Happily married and mother of three wonderful children, Faby hosted HOLA! USA. at her home in Los Angeles, California. She introduced us to her family and shared the secrets to her personal and professional successes. We hope you enjoy this exclusive and inspiring interview, with the queen of marketing.



Faby, thanks for welcoming us to your house. How and when did you get to Los Angeles? Permanently in 2009, when Nike promoted me to be the head of Marketing for the West Coast. I came from Guadalajara Mexico and my previous role was the Head of Marketing for my country for Nike. How did you meet your husband, Jaime Carrera, and how long have you been married? We met right after I finished my studies, when I started my career at Heineken in Mexico, where he also worked. We’ve been together twenty years! And seventeen married. He is a tequila businessman… Do you talk to each other about work and work problems or do you prefer to leave it on the sidelines at home? Yes, he has his own Tequila company. We try to share just small things that are important, and things in which we can help each other. We don’t share everyday stuff. We focus on the kids and our family.